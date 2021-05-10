The city of College Place welcomed a new police officer, marking his official entry into the city's police department after a year of in-the-field training.
Chris Williams was sworn in by Chief Troy Tomaras on Tuesday, May 4, during a College Place City Council meeting.
With the addition of Williams, the College Place Police Department has 19 employees, which is considered "fully staffed," according to the department's 2021 operations plan.
Williams was already patrolling the city's streets for field training, which was part of his requirements, according to a release from College Place police.
"Recruiting and hiring the right people is one of my most important functions as chief," Tomaras said in the release. "We are looking for individuals who encompass our values and seek a call to public service."
Tomaras said Williams will be an "excellent addition" to the department.
Williams attended Basic Law Enforcement Academy in Burien, Washington, for more than 19 weeks, passed a written test and a physical test, followed by 12 weeks of field training, a polygraph exam, a psychological test, a background check and a medical exam.