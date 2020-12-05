College Place Public Schools' employees and families are doing a food drive Sunday and asking for community help, according to an alert from the school district.
City residents in College Place can place non-perishable food items in front of their homes starting at 9 a.m. Sunday for volunteers to pick up. The items must be in a visible location and will be picked up through 3 p.m.
The CPPS CARES Food Drive is being done in partnership with Eden's Pantry of University Church, at Walla Walla University in College Place.
The food will be distributed by Eden's Pantry from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursday at 212 SW Fourth St., College Place.
Eden's Pantry will also add fresh fruits, milk and bread to the meal boxes, along with donated foods.