A College Place man and woman were injured early this morning when their pickup rolled about 100 yards down an embankment on Blacksnake Ridge Road, near Blue Creek Road, east of Walla Walla.
The driver, David Caillier, 28, and passenger, Holly Peters, 18, were taken to Providence St. Mary Medical Center by Walla Walla Fire Department and Walla Walla County Fire District 4 medics, Walla Walla County Undersheriff Joe Klundt said.
Their condition was unknown.
The two reportedly drove up the road in their 1994 Chevrolet truck to watch the electrical storm last night, Klundt said. When they tried returning home at about 3:30 a.m., Caillier rolled the truck in the unfamiliar terrain, Klundt said.
A passerby spotted the crash and called 911. Sheriff's Office deputies and medics responded at 6:35 a.m.
No drugs or alcohol were involved, Klundt said.