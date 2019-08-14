COLLEGE PLACE — Police here are warning residents and seeking information about a man who allegedly tried luring a 16-year-old girl into a white Chevrolet four-door pickup on Tuesday.

The girl told police she was walking at about 7:30 a.m. in the 200 block of Whitman Drive when the man pulled alongside her, opened the passenger door, and told her to “get in,” according to a release. She kept walking, ignoring the driver, the release stated. He might have been scared off by a witness who was driving behind him and asked the girl if she was OK, the release stated.

The man was described as a Hispanic in his 30s, with a small build, scruffy beard and mustache. He was wearing a burgundy shirt and black hat with a mesh sun protector on the back, the release stated.

Those with information may call the police department at 394-8550.

“We are fortunate to live in a safe community, although there are still dangers we need to be mindful of,” Chief Troy Tomaras stated in the release.

College Place police also provided the following tips: “Don’t talk or accept gifts from strangers. If you have a cellphone call and report suspicious persons or vehicles to 911. Take a photo of a suspicious person or vehicle and text it to a friend or parent. Avoid walking alone whenever possible. If attacked or grabbed, resist, fight and make a lot of noise.”