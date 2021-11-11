College Place Chief of Police Troy Tomaras begins his department’s annual report by acknowledging that 2020 was certainly not a year without its challenges.
Although 2020 brought about many hardships, the department says it accomplished many things along the way.
In 2020, the College Place Police Department achieved its long-time goal of receiving professional accreditation through the Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs — the first time in its 75-year history.
Professional accreditation outlines a review process to ensure that the department is complying with industry best standards and practices and therefore, improves trust between the department and the community.
CPPD also created the Diversity and Inclusion Advisory Board, which now serves to aid in advising the city of College Place’s leadership on various diversity and equity policies.
Both of these accomplishments in 2020 have helped the CCPD maintain its mission to enhance the quality of life for its residents with a strong community-oriented approach, according to the report.
Some notable statistics include almost a 38 percent decrease in thefts in College Place, a 60 percent decrease in DUIs, and a 42 percent decrease in domestic violence incidents from 2018 to 2020.
The department also saw a 50 percent decrease in criminal investigations in College Place school settings from 2019 to 2020 by CPPD’s school resource officer J. Langlois.
CPPD patrol officers are primarily tasked with responding to general service calls, crime prevention and traffic safety enforcement.
According to the department's operations plan, officers work to accomplish agency goals in support of this plan, which outlines its annual goals and specific strategies for achieving them.
Some of these goals include providing innovative policing strategies through customer service, providing leadership and resources to foster a safe and knowledgeable workforce, and work collaboratively with stakeholders to improve city quality of life.
Chief Tomaras began the CPPD’s data collection program when he took office in 2017, so numbers from 2018 to the present are available for residents to review.
To see CPPD’s 2020 statistics, operations plan, as well as its bias-based policing annual report, visit cpwa.us/departments/police.
