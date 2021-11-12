College Place Police Department promoted officers Dylan Schmick and Salvador Diaz to the rank of sergeant Tuesday night, Nov. 9, in front of College Place Mayor Norma Hernandez and College Place City Council.
Sgt. Schmick and Diaz completed a lengthy evaluation process that included a written test and a promotional assessment center, according to a CPPD press release.
“We couldn’t be more pleased in the selection of our new sergeants,” CPPD Police Chief Troy Tomaras commented.
Sgt. Schmick began his career with the CPPD in October 2017 after graduating from Washington State University and earning his master’s degree from Boise State University.
He is also a member of the regional Hostage/Crisis Negotiation Team and a certified de-escalation instructor, the release stated.
Sgt. Diaz began his career with the CPPD in July 2016 after becoming an American citizen as a young adult and spending much of his life moving from city to city for various positions.
He attended Everest College in Phoenix, Ariz., then enlisted in the U.S. Navy where he served as a corpsman.
Sgt. Diaz was activated as a military reservist while serving as an officer, where he was mobilized with the Marines as a medic.
Sgt. Schmick and Diaz fill two vacant roles as a result of a former sergeant leaving the agency and another who was promoted to Lieutenant rank, Lt. Robert Benfield.
As patrol sergeants, they will be responsible for the supervision of officers in the department.
