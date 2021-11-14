The College Place Police Department is once again participating in No Shave November this year.
No Shave November helps to raise money and awareness for the department’s ongoing fight against cancer.
“Cancer is an unfortunate and devastating ailment that has impacted so many in a negative way,” Sgt. Dylan Schmick wrote in a CPPD release. “Every dollar raised helps lessen the burden on those suffering and helps us get one step closer to a cure.”
Officers will be competing to see who can raise the most money for fighting cancer.
To donate to the “Badges with Beards” team, visit no-shave.org/team/college-place-police-department.
For more information, contact Sgt. Dylan Schmick at Dschmick@cpwa.us.
