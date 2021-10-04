COLLEGE PLACE — A little triangular patch of ground began to look a little more inviting Saturday, Oct. 2, as workers and volunteers did some landscaping and tree planting on a new “parklet” coming to Southeast 12th Street.
The project, situated between Southeast Dewey and Southeast Newgate drives, is designed to be a stopping point for bicyclists and pedestrians, according to designs approved by College Place City Council in 2020.
It’s the result of work of the 2019 class of the Sherwood Trust Community Leadership Program, and TJ Espinoza, a College Place realtor and member of the 2019 class, who said he’s excited to see the proposal finally coming to fruition.
Espinoza came out Saturday to help plant trees at what’s being dubbed Perseverance Park. He was joined by others from the 37-person 2019 class of the program, including Brian Hunt, former publisher of the U-B and current CEO of Sherwood Trust.
The group presented the idea to the City Council in October 2020 and it was unanimously approved.
The total budget is expected to be about $15,000 with donations from the city, Sherwood Trust and some local companies making in-kind donations of time and resources.
The completed undertaking will feature a bench, water fountain, trash and recycling receptacles, a walking area, and some natural shade via the planting of trees by landscapers and volunteers on Saturday.
Espinoza said the space is designed for minimal upkeep and minimal use of resources. It was delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but is expected to be completed in the future.
The design took into account the small space — less than ¼ acre in size — and was picked out by the leadership cohort in January 2020 after assessing a number of potential projects to spearhead.
In years past, community proposals from the Leadership Program have included Walla Walla Free Little Libraries, and also in Walla Walla, playground equipment at the Mill Creek Sportsplex on Tausick Way and the Splash Pad at Washington Park. Other ventures include community events, restoration projects and more.
