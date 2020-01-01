College Place officer helps save woman's life

COLLEGE PLACE — A local officer helped save a woman's life early Sunday morning at Larch Avenue and Scenic View Drive.
At 5:14 a.m., dispatchers received a call from a passerby who said a woman was lying unconscious on the sidewalk, according to a release.
Three minutes later, College Place Police Officer Tanner Cole arrived and found the College Place woman wasn't breathing and had no pulse.
Cole began CPR, continuing until College Place Fire Department medics arrived and took her to the hospital. She is receiving further care, according to a release.