You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

College Place officer helps save woman's life

  • Updated
  • 1 min to read
CPPD

College Place Police Department

 Courtesy photo

COLLEGE PLACE — A local officer helped save a woman's life early Sunday morning at Larch Avenue and Scenic View Drive.

At 5:14 a.m., dispatchers received a call from a passerby who said a woman was lying unconscious on the sidewalk, according to a release.

Three minutes later, College Place Police Officer Tanner Cole arrived and found the College Place woman wasn't breathing and had no pulse.

Cole began CPR, continuing until College Place Fire Department medics arrived and took her to the hospital. She is receiving further care, according to a release.

Emily Thornton can be reached at emilythornton@wwub.com or 509-526-8325.

Emily Thornton covers courts and emergency services, as well as other various stories. She has been in the newspaper industry off and on since roughly 1999 and lived primarily on the West Coast, but also Florida and Europe.