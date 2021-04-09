UPDATE 5:15 p.m.: Missing man James Knapp has been found, according to the College Place Police Department. 

College Place Chief Troy Tomaras said a College Place man with Alzheimer's and dementia has gone missing.

James Knapp, 77, was last seen around 2:30 p.m. Friday, April 9, at L&G Ranch Supply on East Isaacs Avenue.

Knapp walked away from home, Tomaras said in an email.

He was last seen wearing a blue T-shirt with a plaid button-up shirt, jeans, tennis shoes and a retired U.S. Navy veteran hat.

Tomaras said his department was working on issuing a silver alert Friday afternoon.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts can call 911, the College Place Police Department at 509-525-7773 or WESCOM dispatch center at 509-527-1960.

