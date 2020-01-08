Police are asking for help finding a College Place man who went missing in mid-December "under suspicious circumstances."
Friends and family of Arcane "AJ" Wilkinson, 20, reported him missing a week after his alleged Dec. 15 or 16 disappearance, according to a release today from College Place police.
He was believed to be wearing a red shirt and camouflage pants, the release stated. He is described as a white male, 6 feet 2 inches tall, weighing 180 pounds, with blue eyes and brown hair.
Family and friends told police it was unusual for Wilkinson not to communicate with them for so long and leave behind his possessions. They also reported they "pinged" his phone to a Umatilla County area, near the Washington/Oregon border.
Recent attempts appeared his phone was turned off or out of battery.
Wilkinson's ties are in Washington, Oregon and Louisiana.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts can call Detective B. Fortin at 509-394-8550 or dispatch at 509-527-1960.