The city of College Place will pursue state and federal grants in the hopes of building out the city’s broadband system by investing in a publicly owned and privately leased fiber optics network.
The City Council voted unanimously Tuesday, Sept. 28, to support city staff in pursuing grants for the estimated $4 million project.
According to a report by city staff, cities in areas of rural poverty like Walla Walla County can petition the State Public Works Board for up to $5 million or up to 75% of the cost of a project, whichever is less. These funds are directed by the state, but originate from the American Rescue Plan Capital Grant program, federal funds approved by Congress in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
The city can also request matching grants through the state Broadband Office for up to $2 million or up to 25% of the cost of the project, which would theoretically combine with the Public Works grant to cover the entire cost of the project.
“If you get both of them, you end up maxing out the project cost, then I believe we wouldn’t really be out anything,” city administrator Mike Rizzitello said. “Whether that would come to fruition is another matter, but that is the attempt.”
Broadband services vary across and within different markets in the county, with unserved or underserved constituents in urban areas often located only blocks away from constituents with access to high-speed broadband, according to a 2021 Feasibility Study commissioned by the Port of Walla Walla and conducted by consultants Petrichor Broadband.
College Place is primarily served by three internet providers, according to the study: Charter Spectrum, CenturyLink and PocketiNet. Charter Spectrum and CenturyLink utilize copper network infrastructure, which Petrichor posits will post challenges due to its age and condition. PocketiNet builds fiber optics to premises, but will only extend infrastructure to certain neighborhoods when around 50% of residents sign a petition stating they will subscribe to the company’s services, Petrichor wrote.
About 2 square miles of the city has been identified as needing fiber optic build-out, according to city and port officials. If awarded, state and federal grants would enable the city to invest in building a publicly owned fiber optics system that could be privately leased by service providers.
