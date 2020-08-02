The College Place branch of the Walla Walla County Rural Library District will begin curbside pickup service Monday.
Branch Manager Chessa Hickox said she "is extremely excited to begin serving patrons from the first library branch located in the town of College Place."
For more information about curbside service or to sign up for a library card, you can call the library at 509-540-3814 or email collegeplace@wwrurallibrary.com.
The new library is located at 1605 S.E. Meadowbrook Blvd., Suite 7.
The branch became possible when voters in College Place voted to bring the city into the Walla Walla County Rural Library District last year.
The long-term plan, city leaders have said, is to build a new library branch on a vacant lot that sits immediately north of College Place High School on South College Avenue.