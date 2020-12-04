COLLEGE PLACE — Santa Claus made an early visit to the Walla Walla Valley on Thursday night, but instead of Rudolph’s red nose leading him through the fog, it was the red lights of a firetruck.
Light Up the Avenue took place all over the city of College Place as Mayor Norma Hernandez kicked things off with a tree lighting near City Hall. Santa joined Hernandez at the tree and then made his way to his steed — a big, red firetruck.
About 10 city vehicles weaved throughout the city, part of the event that was held in lieu of the annual College Place Winterfest. City officials said, however, that Light Up the Avenue will continue alongside Winterfest in the future.
Some people opted to stay indoors, avoiding the cold, but others came out and waved as the entourage made its way through the typical December fog of the Valley.
After the drive-by parade was done, fireworks were lit — a typical site and sound for Winterfest, only this time the location, near College Place High School and Meadowbrook Plaza, was kept a secret until they started.
The fog thickened as the night went on, leading to some fireworks being hidden in the white shroud. Instead, the fog was often lit up in brilliant shades of orange, blue and red.
All of the events were streamed live on social media.
People poured out their gratitude online, thanking the city and the sponsors of the event for spreading some holiday cheer.
Several College Place homes will also be featured in another social-distancing holiday event Saturday for the Parade of Lights Driving Tour, hosted by the Downtown Walla Walla Foundation.