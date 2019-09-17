The following is a news release from College Place police:

On September 17, 2019, Officers from the College Place Police Department (CPPD) arrested a 17-year-old College Place resident for plotting an attack on his school. Officers were alerted by the teenager’s mother who called the police after discovering the teens disturbing journal.

Investigation by officers revealed a detailed journal planning to carry out an attack at his school on April 20, 2020, which is the anniversary of the 1999 Columbine High School attack. Officers also discovered other supporting literature within the teen’s bedroom.

The teenager is a student at College Place High School. The CPPD School Resource Officer was included in the investigation and alerted School officials of the incident immediately. School was already out for the day at the time of report. The CPPD is working in partnership with the College Place School District to ensure the safety of every student and teacher.

When the teen returned home from school, officers took him into custody without incident. Further investigation is ongoing. The teenager was booked into the Walla Walla Juvenile Justice Center for Felony Harassment and Threats to bomb or injure property.

CPPD Chief Troy Tomaras praises the teen’s mother for having the courage to call police. “The mother was very emotional and loves her son. This was not an easy thing to do, but it was the right thing to do. The mother wanted to prevent others from being hurt, and wants her son to get the help he needs”.