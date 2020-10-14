The designs of eight area artists will adorn traffic utility boxes in downtown College Place.
The designs and one alternate received unanimous approval from the College Place City Council during its meeting Tuesday night.
The proposals, which came from artists in Walla Walla, Columbia and northern Umatilla counties, were recommended by a jurying committee with representatives from nonprofit arts group ArtWalla, the city’s Park, Arbor, and Recreation Board and other community members.
Final renderings are expected to be complete in a month, said College Place City Administrator Mike Rizzitiello. The wraps are slated for completion in the first quarter of 2021.
The work is a public/private partnership funded with an $8,000 sponsorship from Potlatch No. 1 Financial Credit Union. The move is intended to add public art to the community and deter graffiti at the same time.
The artists will receive $350 stipends and a contract for their work. The designs will be printed on weather-resistant vinyl wraps and installed on utility boxes at a price of $650 apiece.
“Some of that artwork is pretty impressive,” Council member Jerry Bobbitt said Tuesday.
Designs include an array of themes representing the agricultural community, nature scenes and more.
The artists whose designs will be on the utility box are: Autumn Uhrig, Ellen Heath, Dale Hom, Samara Clay, Laurie Nichols, Joanne MacLean, Lorna Barth and Lindsey Tebeck. Artist Novavilla Whitney was selected as alternate.