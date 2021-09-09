COLLEGE PLACE — A man escaped from a burning car that became totally engulfed in flames Thursday afternoon, Sept. 9, on Grandview Avenue.
A U-B reporter who was nearby saw the fire and called 911.
The man who escaped from the sedan said he's a delivery driver using his personal vehicle. He said he was driving east down Brickner Road when he noticed smoke coming from the car. When the man pulled into a parking lot at 995 Grandview Ave., he suddenly noticed smoke and flames were shooting up from his seat.
The fire was called in to emergency personnel shortly before 1:30 p.m.
The College Place Fire Department and Walla Walla County Fire District No. 4 responded within minutes, but the vehicle was already enveloped in flames by that point.
The fire was out within five minutes, but the vehicle was a total loss.
No one was injured during the incident.
