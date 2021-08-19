The community will soon get to weigh in on proposed changes to the city of College Place’s goals and policies, as well as changes to city zoning ordinances intended to protect some of the community’s most affordable homes from future development.
The move comes three years after the city adopted its annual comprehensive plan, a guiding document that lays the foundation for how a city regulates its growth. In that 2018 plan, zoning laws were changed underneath the feet of residents in College Place’s two mobile home parks, Sunset Villa and Country Estates.
Originally, the land around those parks were designated as Manufactured Home Park zones. In 2018, those zones were eliminated, and the land was redesignated as Multi-Family Residential. That change was intended to make it easier to establish new manufactured home parks by allowing them in multi-family residential zones, which are far more plentiful in College Place.
But residents in the city’s two mobile home parks feared that the change would actually threaten existing manufactured home communities in College Place by legally allowing developers to buy the parks out from underneath them and build a more expensive apartment complex or other structures.
“Many, if not most residents, would have nowhere else to go should the park be sold to a developer,” residents of the city’s manufactured home parks wrote the U-B in a letter.
“With nowhere to go, our homes would literally be hauled to a landfill; it happens more often than you know, here in Washington and elsewhere.”
In April, the College Place City Council moved to mitigate those concerns, adopting a 12-month moratorium on the development of areas currently used as mobile or manufactured home parks.
“Through the course of some affordable housing studies and some notification from one of the concerned residents,” said Jon Rickard, College Place community development director, “it’s come to the city’s attention that it’s possible that, because of the change of the zoning to multi-family residential, we may have inadvertently created a situation where manufactured home parks are threatened with the possibility of redevelopment.”
Now, the city Planning Commission is considering adopting changes to the city’s zoning ordinances, turning the area around Sunset Villa and Country Estates back into Manufactured Home Park zones. The zoning change would not make it impossible for a developer to attempt to purchase the land and develop an apartment complex, for example; rather, they would need to go through the lengthy and public process of requesting a further change in city zoning before they could proceed.
The commission is also considering changes to the comprehensive plan, declaring the city’s commitment to preserving manufactured housing. In addition, the city would make it policy that residents of mobile and manufactured homes would be notified well in advance of the sale of mobile home parks, not only so that residents could plan to move if they needed to, but also so that they could attempt to collectively purchase the land if they wished.
The proposed changes are part of a wider bid to keep affordable housing units in a community with few currently available, as College Place and neighboring cities work to pass an affordable housing plan for the region.
The amended comprehensive plan, as well as changes to city zoning, will become available for public comment later this month. The public will be able to weigh in on the proposed changes for at least 14 days, and likely as long as 60 days while the state Department of Commerce undergoes its own review of the proposed plan.