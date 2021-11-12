It’s been seven months since a small fleet of electric scooters from vehicle sharing company Bird arrived in the city of College Place, and the City Council is considering whether to allow them to stay another two years.
But, as a condition of that renewal, Council members are calling on Bird to clamp down on riders who park the scooters in the middle of sidewalks, in front of ADA ramps, and blocking doors.
The City Council first approved allowing the electric scooters from the Santa Montica, California-based company in April 2021, joining larger cities like Pendleton and Hermiston in offering the short-commute vehicles to residents. That initial agreement for 25 scooters lasted through to the end of 2021.
Since then, riders have used the now 50 Bird scooters nearly 7,000 times to travel around 13,000 miles, City Administrator Mike Rizzitiello told the City Council on Tuesday, Nov. 9. Most of that travel has been concentrated along College Avenue, which runs through Walla Walla University, with other high-traffic areas around Homestead Avenue, Meadowbrook Street and the city’s parks, Rizzitiello added.
College Place’s electric scooters have also largely escaped the fate of similar efforts in larger cities, where scooters have been set on fire, tossed into bodies of water, and otherwise vandalized or stolen.
“Unlike Seattle, they’re not hanging from the power lines,” quipped Council Member Loren Peterson.
While Bird doesn’t have a presence in Seattle, it does have a large operation in Los Angeles, said company representative Garrett Gronowski during the Council meeting.
“It speaks to the community of College Place that we really haven’t seen damaged Birds or lost Birds,” Gronowski said.
But the rollout of the last mile commuter vehicles have not been without issue. Scooters improperly parked on sidewalks or other areas can impede pedestrians with disabilities, a frequent issue on College Avenue which Gronowski acknowledged.
“We know we need to do a little bit better job when it comes to community education when it comes to where to park the Bird scooters,” he said Tuesday.
He told Council members residents who see improperly parked scooters should download the Bird app and take a photo. A local contracted by Bird will move the scooter within 90 minutes, and the last rider of the scooter will be sent educational materials, Gronowski said. While a fine could also be issued, Gronowski added that the company would only use those measures as a last resort out of concern that complaints on social media could “spread like wildfire.”
Complaints can also be made by contacting Bird’s headquarters at 866-205-2442.
