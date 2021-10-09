Candidates for competitive mayoral and City Council races in College Place seats found a lot of common ground about what challenges face the city during a virtual townhall-style forum hosted by the Walla Walla branch of the American Association of University Women on Thursday night, Oct. 7.
Housing in the city is increasingly unaffordable. Infrastructure needs to continue to be improved. And the small-town, tightly knit feel of College Place needs to be preserved. On these issues, all candidates were in agreement.
The seven candidates representing the four different races for elected office who participated in the Oct. 7 forum compared and contrasted their proposed solutions to the aforementioned challenges. Each local candidate spoke as well about why they believe their experience makes them the best qualified person to have a seat at the governing table.
Host Bertha Clayton of the AAUW moderated the evening’s forum, drawing from audience questions when available and ensuring candidates adhered to agreed-upon rules.
City Council Position 1
The first of four forums began with only one candidate: John Haid, an education program coordinator and business management student at Walla Walla Community College, whose family moved to College Place in 2017. His opponent for City Council Position 1, incumbent Jerry Lee Bobbitt, declined to attend the Oct. 7 forum, according to program organizers.
Haid quickly acknowledged his newcomer status in the community, emphasizing the qualities of College Place and its residents that quickly convinced him and his family to call the city home.
“One of my favorite things in College Place, hands down, are the people,” Haid said. “Here, people have genuine care for each other.”
It was a desire to give back to those people that welcomed the new family to the city that inspired Haid to run for public office, he said. The city needs to invest in its roads and utilities, he said, and to address affordable housing, though he said that he did not have many specific suggestions to address this issue. Instead, he said he would rely on experts around him.
In response to a question about how the city can bring more small businesses to College Place, Haid suggested that tax cuts or other financial incentives may be appropriate.
He also said that it was important to maintain the city’s welcoming qualities, but said that this merely entailed staying on the track the city is currently on.
“We have changed from a sleepy town to more of a small business and loving community,” Haid said. “And the way to maintain that identity is to keep doing what we’re doing.”
City Council Position 3
In the race for the City Council Position 3 seat, Nadine Stecklein, director of student life for Walla Walla Community College, spoke to her positions back-to-back with her opponent, Tito Espinoza, a realtor and owner at United Country Real Estate-Walla Walla Valley.
While both candidates evoked their experience in community leadership, Espinoza leaned on his business experience in his opening statement while Stecklein emphasized her time working in the public sector.
The two candidates were asked about their approach to supporting economic development within the city.
“We want to maintain that uniqueness that we have, but we also want to look to the future,” Stecklein said.
Stecklein stressed the importance of a well-developed business corridor on College Avenue, organizing ‘shop local’ campaigns and providing grants to support the promotion and advertisement of local businesses that already exist.
Espinoza reiterated the need to attract, grow and retain local businesses, and pointed to opportunity zones — which allow for investments in lower-income areas to have increased tax advantages — outside of the city’s main corridor as an avenue for growth.
On affordable housing, Espinoza pointed to his experience on a county council that looks at housing within the region. He said that any approach would require cooperation between local, state and federal government, as well as private enterprise, but said that College Place could also look at changes to local zoning.
Stecklein largely agreed with Espinoza, and said she supported the regional housing plan that was being adopted by local cities.
The candidates were also asked about how the city could better engage the community’s Latino population.
“Latinos amount for about 11 percent of the population in College Place and Walla Walla, and I think we need to start paying attention to that demographic,” Espinoza said. “We need to see leadership that steps up and reaches out to minorities.”
The city is already making strides to engage that portion of its population, Espinoza said, with Spanish-language communications and community events that draw people in from across demographics.
Stecklein agreed that the city makes a good effort to engage its minority residents, but added that the city might be able to engage even more families if it provided some type of child care at public events.
City Council Position 7
In the race for City Council Position 7, Monica Boyle, director of development and finance with non-profit United Way of the Blue Mountains, and Lonnie Croft, a maintenance worker with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and a former College Place police officer, both highlighted their work serving the public.
Boyle pointed to her work with United Way, which helps disperse funds to area non-profits, and with local youth, including by helping to bring resources together for Camp Fire Walla Walla, which serves elementary school children in College Place and Walla Walla.
Croft noted that he had served his country as a Marine, he had served his state as a Department of Corrections officer at the Washington State Penitentiary and that he had served his city as a member of the police department.
Both agreed that many local residents struggle to afford their mortgage or their rent, and that housing stock needs to increase to bring prices down. Both also agreed that job growth is needed to provide career options for the city’s next generation. But beyond these immediate issues, the pair had differing views on what growth should look like in College Place.
“Some people say we should grow bigger and bigger and bigger, and I personally don’t share that same feeling,” Croft said. “I like the small-town vibe that we have.
Boyle joined in with Croft’s praise of the small-town qualities of College Place, saying that she appreciated that she felt safe when her children were out playing, as well as the closeness of the community. But she added that the community has to be ready to grow.
“What we’re seeing is that our youth are finishing school and going elsewhere to look for places to build their future,” Boyle said. “My vision for our future is for College Place to be a place that my kids can grow up, and when they’re done with their education, they’ll come back and build their families here.”
In order to bring jobs and add to the city’s tax base, big box stores might be a part of that vision, she said.
Croft demurred at the question of job growth, reiterating that he didn’t want to see College Place grow more than it had to, and adding that there were plenty of “Help Wanted” signs around town.
“There’s a lot of people who say they’re looking for work,” Croft said. “These people aren’t going to these places to find work. Why is that?”
Mayor
Finally, candidates for mayor of College Place took to the digital or virtual Zoom stage Oct. 7, with incumbent Mayor Norma Hernandez fielding questions alongside her opponent, Navy veteran and RV serviceman Jed Headley.
Hernandez, who was appointed to city council in 2019 and as mayor later that year, spoke to the progress the city had made in recent years, including a new library, a new park, new water wells and the adoption of the first Diversity and Inclusion Board, she said.
Headley highlighted his work as a youth pastor and elder in his church, his service in the Navy and as a sheriff’s deputy, and his experience in the private sector as a manager and small business owner.
“I understand how regulations and taxes affect the bottom line, which effects the jobs that we can provide for our community,” Headley said.
When asked about the current infrastructure needs of the city, Headley spoke about the city’s sidewalks and continued investments that need to occur and he said he would seek to use state and federal funds as much as possible to lower the tax burden for local residents.
Hernandez agreed that roads needed to be repaired, saying that sidewalks should be added and made to be Americans with Disability Act-compliant. She also focused more on the city’s water infrastructure, saying that College Place needed a few more wells, larger sewer lines and up to two more water towers.
The mayoral candidates were also asked to describe their stances on high-density housing.
Hernandez, a former Seattle resident, described high-density housing as awful, saying instead that she supported “smart-density.”
“We need to think about what kind of structures are going where,” she said. “We do not want a two-story box house right next to a 1920s cottage.”
Headley agreed that smart city planning was necessary for development, saying that he thought high-density housing like apartment complexes had their place in the city.
“Those kinds of housing developments have a place for us because they provide some of our lower-income opportunities,” Headley said. “I know that’s where I started.”
