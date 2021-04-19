The College Place City Council passed a resolution adopting a 12-month moratorium on the filing, acceptance, processing, and/or approval of applications for development in areas used as mobile/manufactured home parks.
The resolution passed unanimously with Council member Marge Nyhagen abstaining and Council members Melodie Selby and Heather Schermann absent, Tuesday, April 12, at their virtual meeting.
The moratorium would put a 12-month pause on any redevelopment of manufactured housing communities within the city. It will require a public hearing within 60 days after its passing.
“Back in 2018, when we adopted our comprehensive plan, we eliminated the Manufactured Home Park zoning district,” said Jon Rickard, College Place community development director. “Through the course of some affordable housing studies and some notification from one of the concerned residents, it’s come to the city’s attention that it’s possible that because of the change of the zoning to multi-family residential, we may have inadvertently created a situation where manufactured home parks are threatened with the possibility of redevelopment.”
The planning commission will work on creating a new zoning district for manufactured home parks and they will also hold a public hearing on the creation of that new zoning, he said. The recommendation will be brought to the Council for final action, likely in the fall.
“I personally don’t believe there is an imminent threat of redevelopment. There is a potential because of the way the zoning is set up,” Rickard said.
Managing Partner and Co-Owner of Country Estates Manufactured Housing Community and long-time second generation community owner Craig Rongey, said the moratorium would not affect him or his business because he has no plans to sell the manufactured home park.
He said manufactured home parks don’t usually close just because they are selling.
“The intent is usually not to convert it to something else. They’re a valuable and highly in-demand business and form of housing, so they typically aren’t closed and redeveloped unless there’s some reason like failing infrastructure.”
“We don’t have any plans to do that. I’m second-generation, my son works for us … he’s the third-generation involved. We are a family partnership, so this is what we do for a living. We’re not investors who are just buying properties and flipping them for a profit.”
Mickie Maxson-Box, the owner of Sunset Villa Mobile Home Park, a family business her father built in the 1970s, said Sunset Villa also has no plans on selling, so the moratorium will not affect them.
“Our residents can rest assured it will not affect them,” she said.
Residents of a manufactured home park in College Place, Brian Thorne and Elizabeth Brochu, who spoke to the city about their concerns and requested the moratorium, said they were pleased with the Council’s decision.
“The moratorium now allows city officials time to study the matter and propose a return to mobile home park zoning; that has been our singular goal from the outset,” Thorn said.
Before Council passed the moratorium, Council member Loren Peterson said, “At the end of the day, this is about people sleeping well at night, and I wholeheartedly support this.”