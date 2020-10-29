Funding to improve the wastewater treatment plant and Lion’s Park top the list of infrastructure projects in College Place’s legislative priorities for the coming year.
Other key priorities for the city deal with supporting continuation and growth of grant programs for infrastructure, fire, and many services and economic development programs.
The Council in a virtual meeting Tuesday unanimously approved the key city priorities for officials to focus lobbying efforts at the state and federal levels. Priorities were previously discussed at an Oct. 6 workshop.
“I think the priorities are right in line with what we discussed,” Council member Byron Trop said Tuesday after a short presentation from City Administrator Mike Rizzitiello.
On the state level, priorities include supporting legislation to fund child care and youth recreation as a need created by COVID-19 mandates, modifying property tax growth statutes to an inflationary index rather than the current 1% percent limit, and allowing agencies to recover staff time spent on public records requests.
The city also is urging legislators not to pass mandated legislation that goes unfunded.
Another priority is to delay implementing the 2018 state building code until the state provides appropriate training to building inspectors and the developers. Building codes are adopted in three-year increments. The next is this spring, which includes restrictive language about electrical and earthquake codes.
Because of COVID-19, the state has not done the appropriate training, and the city is seeing a rush on building permits, Rizzitiello said.
“If they want folks to essentially adhere to stuff and then enforce it, they need to provide the appropriate trainings to everyone,” he said.
Funding for the eighth phase of U.S. Highway 12 widening is also a priority, among other economic development and infrastructure matters.
Under the category of public safety, the Council supports retaining decision-making regarding city law enforcement policy.
Rizzitiello said around 600 bills are being worked on in Olympia before the legislative session begins in January.
He said the State Supreme Court’s rejection of voter-approved Initiative 976, which would have cut vehicle registration fees has made the state’s transportation financial state in less dire condition.
On the federal level, the Council supports the allocation of more resources to assist cities with revenue shortfalls due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the city’s response to it, and legislation to address mental health needs.
The city also supports similar priorities that are on Walla Walla’s draft list, such as funding for the U.S. Forest Service to mitigate wildland fires in the Walla Walla Watershed, and Walla Walla’s State Route 125 and Myra Road intersection project.
To see a full list of drafted state and federal legislative priorities, go to the city’s agenda documents.