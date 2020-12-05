The city of College Place’s budget, packed with capital facility and maintenance projects, will come to a vote Tuesday when the City Council meets.
Just in wastewater improvements spending, the budget earmarks $8.44 million. Among projects are wastewater treatment plant improvements, the Southwest College Place trunk line and lift station, and neighborhood sewer lining.
The funding will come from many sources, not just city taxpayers, but also through grants.
The Council will vote on the budget Tuesday at its virtual meeting at 7 p.m. Residents can comment via email to lneissl@cpwa.us before 4 p.m. on Monday.
According to a public memo from Mayor Norma Hernández, the 2021 budget appropriates $49.3 million for expenditures, a 3.4% decrease from the 2020 budget.
“The budget before you all allows the city to cover its operations and maintenance costs and slowly begin to work on addressing the $81.3 million backlog of capital facility projects,” she stated in the memo.
“The budget attempts to hold the line on expenditures due to the uncertainty surrounding the COVID‐19 pandemic we are all in, while still representing our commitment to achieving the community’s vision of a vibrant, healthy, and beautiful city.”
The current expense fund, covering essential municipal services for fire, police and parks, is $9.2 million, a 3.8% increase over the 2020 budget.
The 2021 budget also includes money to cover a new regional fire training tower; a contribution to Lions Park renovations, which is partially grant‐funded; and stormwater system renovation along Northwest Destito Court.
Grants will fund the resurface of Meadowbrook Drive and Northwest Earl Lane construction of sidewalks in central College Place.
The city budgeted funds for pavement preservation work around the Southwest Bade area, and federal and state-mandated Wastewater Treatment Plant upgrades, also with grant contributions.
The Southwest Wastewater trunk line and lift station construction is partially grant‐funded and so is the wrap-up construction of replacement drinking water Well No. 6.
The trunk line and lift station project totaling $7.57 million is funded 13% by the city, 65.9% through the U.S. Department of Agriculture, 15.8% from the Department of Ecology and 5.3% from the Port of Walla Walla.
The budget reflects about $33.6 million in expenses and $33 million in revenue, a $595,511 deficit that will come out of reserves, according to Brian Carleton, the city’s finance director.
The drawdown is mostly attributed to funding part of the trunk line but also the renovations planned at Lion’s Park, he said.
Lions Park renovations are $2 million, but a Washington Recreation and Conservation grant will cover 50% of the cost. Renovations include a splash pad, perimeter walking path, playground, restrooms and a separation of the pond.
Under the current expense fund, the city anticipates more than $7.2 million in revenue and $7.1 million in recurring expenditures, Carleton said Tuesday in budget workshop.
No additional employees are planned for next year, but the city is hiring a building inspector, stormwater technician, firefighter, police officer and a part-time police records clerk, Carleton said at a previous Council meeting.
These positions were delayed at the start of the year because of the unknown financial impacts of the ongoing pandemic. Since finances looked good and the need is present, the city decided to start hiring, according to Carleton.
Pending a retirement next year, two positions will be merged, he said. The city engineer and public works director will be one position. Also budgeted for 2021 are a part-time reserve police officer and part-time work-study.
Wage increases are planned for city employees. Among increases, police department employees under contract will see a 6% increase. Fire department employees under contract could see 4% hike, but that currently remains in negotiations.