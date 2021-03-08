A bit more vibrancy was added to College Place Tuesday, March 2, when the city’s traffic utility boxes were splashed with color.
A project last summer that called on local artists to submit designs that could be showcased on downtown traffic utility boxes is now complete and the designs can be seen throughout the College Avenue corridor.
A map on the city’s website shows where each traffic box is.
The art wraps on the utility boxes are local artist’s designs and interpretations of Walla Walla and are also an effort made by the city to deter graffiti.
Potlatch No. 1 Financial Credit Union funded the project and artists received stipends for their work.
Lorna Barth, a Dayton resident, painted an onion farm field with iconic local images of a grain elevator, barn and the hills of the Walla Walla Valley, but she also included fencing at the bottom which incorporates four QR codes, a type of matrix barcode people can scan on their phone to go to a website.
“What I wanted to do was I wanted to integrate the codes into the artwork so that when, if you aim your phone at it, it will pick up the code and read it and it will take you to the website of whatever side that you’re looking on.”
The codes bring viewers to local organizations’ websites, including the sponsor of the project, P1FCU, Visit Walla Walla, ArtWalla and the city of College Place.
She created the codes herself and painted them into the design.
Her designed QR codes are displayed in some Dayton restaurant windows where people can stop to read their menu without going inside, like at Chief Spring’s Fire & Irons Brew Pub.
Barth is a watercolor painter. She films herself painting and includes a QR code to the video and puts it in the painting so people can watch the art being made.
“It adds another dimension to the artwork,” she said.
She started doing this during the pandemic and hopes to make unique QR codes for companies.
“QR codes have been around for a really long time, and then they kind of lost favor, and then they’ve come back, and they’re used a whole lot more now, but they’re still really a snore.”
The designs were meant to contribute to the aesthetic and cultural atmosphere of Walla Walla County and the City of College Place.
Autumn Uhrig, an art student at Walla Walla University aspiring to be a children’s book illustrator, focused on color and a cartoon style for her design.
She asked her friends and family what they think of when they think of Walla Walla and the common theme was wheat fields under a sunset.
So she designed just that.
Walla Walla resident Dale Hom, who moved here two years ago after retiring from being a natural resource manager for the federal government, also contributed a design.
“Being a forester type, I was just interested in doing something that had an outdoor resourced theme, so I thought about the wheat fields that we have out here and the vineyards that you can see,” he said.
His art is a cartoonish style and includes quail, a red fox, hot air balloons and the blue mountains in the background.
“I wanted it to be kind of friendly and easy to digest,” he said. “I portrayed everything that I really enjoy personally about Walla Walla.”
When he retired, he dedicated more time to art and wrote two graphic novels, which can be found at the Walla Walla Public Library called “Walk Don’t Run: Growing Up Asian in Seattle” and “Walk Tall Y’all: Feeling Grumpy in Transmogrified Seattle”.