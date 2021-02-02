The Walla Walla Valley saw a warmer January than normal, but below-average temperatures are expected this month, according to the national Climate Prediction Center.
Normal highs for Walla Walla in February are 45.9 degrees and normal lows are 32.4 degrees. Weather experts expect normal precipitation in February, according to reports.
The National Weather Service predicts a 40% chance of snow Wednesday near Bluewood ski slopes, mainly between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., following a 50% chance of snow Thursday night and a 40% chance Friday before 10 a.m.
Into the weekend, Saturday is predicted to be mostly sunny, and Sunday has a slight chance of snow.
In January, the average temperature in the Walla Walla Valley was 39.8 degrees, 4.3 degrees warmer than normal.
High temperatures averaged 46.5 degrees, which is 5.6 degrees warmer than normal.
The month’s hottest day was 63 degrees on Jan. 13, which also brought the highest wind gust, at 70 mph, causing power failures in the area.
The coldest day was 23 degrees on Jan. 23, following a significant dusting of snow a few days earlier.
Weather reached below freezing on 15 days, and one day the high temperature stayed below 32 degrees.
Low temperatures averaged 33.1 degrees, which is three degrees warmer than normal.
Precipitation in January was 1.17 inches less than normal, totaling 1.36 inches. The Walla Walla Valley received rain or snow on 15 days, with the heaviest, 0.30 inches, reported on Jan. 12.
Since October, the water-year precipitation in Walla Walla has been 7.18 inches, which is 2.37 inches below normal.