DAYTON — Spring is here. And for many people, spring means gardening.
Blue Mountain Station Co-op Market & Nursery manager Valerie Mudry has been waiting for this time of year.
“It wasn’t that long ago that I was shoveling a lot of snow,” Mudry said. “Now I can get my hands in the dirt.”
The co-op market will open its nursery on Thursday, April 15, Mudry said. Once open, the nursery will offer shoppers locally grown plants, fruit and more.
“We carry a very large selection of annuals, fruits, vegetables and perennials here,” Mudry said. “And we have also brought in organic potting soil this year because we had a lot of people request it last year.”
The co-op is also partnering with Harmony Gardens and Glass to provide more products, she said.
“They are bringing a lot of plants into the nursery,” Mudry said. “So, we have multiple suppliers and we are making an effort to get not only everyone’s favorites, but also things you don’t often see around here.”
A love of gardening is also why Harmony Gardens and Glass owner Judi Pilcher enjoys being involved with the nursery.
“I like to be around the flowers,” Pilcher said. “I have a flower sickness. If I could buy more and have them for myself, I would.”
This will be the third year of the co-op’s nursery, Mudry said. She’s excited for its opening because it signifies the arrival of spring.
“Plants are my second love, my first love is food,” Mudry said. “It’s so exciting to see all this brilliant color. When you go in there and smell the aroma of all these plants, it really says ‘spring.’”
Dayton gardener Gordon Farley will once again serve as the nursery’s gardening expert. Mudry said she is excited to have Farley in that role.
“He is master gardener,” Mudry said. “He’s there to answer people’s questions and help them select their plants.”
Farley, who is in his second year in the role, said he enjoys the gig because it allows him to share his love of gardening with the public.
“I’ve been gardening since I was 7 or 8. My parents were gardeners, as were my grandparents.” Farley said. “I’ve lived in Dayton since 2007. Every year I meet more and more people. And they trust what I tell them because they know I’m not just going to try to sell them plants.”
The nursery is located at the Blue Mountain Station Co-op Market at 700 Artisan Way, Suite F, in Dayton and will be open Tuesday-Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. beginning on April 15.