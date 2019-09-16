In conjunction with worldwide demonstrations planned this week ahead of a U.N. climate summit in New York, the Walla Walla chapter of the national Sunrise Movement is planning a downtown climate strike here Friday.

Strikers will meet at Whitman College’s Memorial Hall at noon and plan to leave at 12:30 p.m. to march through downtown to a rally at the Walla Walla County Courthouse, 315 W. Main St.

The organizers are not seeking permits and police escorts to the close the streets, so participants will be required to follow traffic signals and laws, according to a release from the Sunrise Movement. The group has submitted an application to use the courthouse lawn for its event, which is under review, according to Diane Harris, clerk of the Walla Walla County Board of Commissioners.

Members of the local chapter — part of a national organization advocating for political action on the growing climate crisis — are inviting the public to join in the strike along with millions planning to walk out of schools and workplaces Friday in support of ending the use of fossil fuels.

“Walla Walla is a great place to strike because, unlike in large urban centers of the world, it has the potential to stand out as a fierce voice for rural climate justice,” Whitman College student Sam Kinzel, one of the local organizers, stated in the release.

“This place is already facing the effects of ever-increasing fossil fuel production, but we also already have all the tools and all the voices, so let’s put them together and get this done.”

Sunrise is “a movement to stop climate change and create millions of good jobs in the process,” according to the release.

The national Sunrise Movement further states: “We’re building an army of young people to make climate change an urgent priority across America, end the corrupting influence of fossil fuel executives on our politics, and elect leaders who stand up for the health and well-being of all people. We are ordinary young people who are scared about what the climate crisis means for the people and places we love. We are gathering in classrooms, living rooms, and worship halls across the country ...

“We are not looking to the right or left. We look forward. Together, we will change this country and this world, sure as the sun rises each morning.”