The YWCA is hosting classes for women survivors of domestic violence starting at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

The LiNC — Living in New Circumstances — curriculum is designed to promote confidence, strength, networking and planning for the future for women seeking to rebuild their lives after experiencing domestic violence.

Key components to LiNC include positive relationships, self awareness, communication, goals, decision making and resilience.

The classes meet 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday for four weeks. Snacks and child care are provided.

Two other LiNC sessions are scheduled for late winter and spring.

For more information or to register, call the YWCA at 525-2570 or email LINC@ywcaww.org.