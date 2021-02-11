Walla Walla city crews are preparing to plow snow “around the clock” as forecasts call for a heavy snowfall into the weekend, according to a release.
Crews were out Wednesday morning applying an anti-ice compound to help prevent ice from forming and ease the process of removing the snow once it falls, the city announced Wednesday.
Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 16 degrees and 1-3 inches of snow are predicted to hit the Walla Walla area Thursday evening, according to the National Weather Service.
A winter storm warning was issued for Thursday and Friday in the area with winds up to 9 mph expected.
Snow is forecast to fall through Sunday night, with a chance of continued snowfall into Wednesday.
Friday temperatures are predicted to be as increase slightly to 23 degrees and dip back to 16 degrees at night. Saturday temperatures are expected to range from 14-25 degrees and Sunday’s 21-28 degrees.
Two snow plowing crews will alternate in 12-hour shifts to plow snow throughout the day and night until it’s complete and the weather clears, according to the release.
Residents should give the large snow-removal equipment plenty of room to operate, drive carefully and allow extra time to get to each destination.
If residents notice a slick spot is that needs attention, call 509-527-4363.
Residents are responsible for clearing their driveways and sidewalks.
View the city’s video for more information.