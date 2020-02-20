City revving up for next stage of Isaacs Avenue construction

The next stage of the Infrastructure Repair and Replacement Plan on Isaacs Avenue rolls out Monday.
Isaacs between Roosevelt Street and Wellington Avenue will become a construction zone as crews with Culbert Construction begin work on underground utility replacement along that stretch of roadway.
The Roosevelt and Isaacs intersection, which just had its replacement traffic signal go live two weeks ago, will remain open, said Walla Walla Transportation Engineer Monte Puymon.
The utility work is expected to run through March. After that, the construction extends all the way to Wilbur Avenue.
This stretch of work is considered Stage 3 of 6 in the second phase of Isaacs Avenue construction. Three stages — 1, 2 and 6 — have been completed and culminated with the traffic signal on the rebuilt intersection of Isaacs and Roosevelt.
The work is part of the city’s ongoing underground utility replacement effort and road surface improvement plan.
It includes complete reconstruction of utilities, with the bulk of the work as the replacement of electrical conduit, water, sewer and stormwater infrastructure, plus traffic signal conduit underground.
Once that’s in place, then comes the asphalt. Construction also includes new sidewalks and driveways. The work will connect bicycle lanes from downtown through Wilbur and beyond.
The roughly $9 million total project includes $3.8 million in state transportation and ecology grants, $3.2 million from the city’s Infrastructure Repair and Replacement Plan and Transportation Benefit District funds and $2.2 million of federal funds from a Surface Transportation Block Grant.
Puymon said the latest stage of construction is starting a bit earlier than expected, particularly given the unexpected March weather that has come over the last couple of years.
“I’m sure there’s going to be some weather impacts from spring conditions. Hopefully they’re not weather conditions,” he said. “We’ll likely have some rain days.”
The Roosevelt to Wellington portion of construction offers different challenges than the last stages, Puymon said.
Under that section of asphalt is concrete roadway from an old highway. Puymon said the section will take longer to excavate.
Consequently, once construction begins it will likely be several weeks before the road surface for eastbound traffic changes.
Speaking of eastbound traffic, he said an eastbound lane should always remain open to continue offering access to businesses. He said that wasn’t always the case with the last stage, but it’s something the city intends to monitor more closely.
“These businesses have to have the access off Isaacs,” he said.
Paving work that may include curbs and gutters could limit that temporarily at times. Overall, though, traffic should be able to get through.
It’s particularly important given that this particular section of Isaacs includes some businesses where the thoroughfare is their only access point.
City officials have tried to mitigate business impacts by working with the Walla Walla Valley Chamber of Commerce to highlight local businesses and try to remind consumers to continue supporting them.
This time the city has also used funding to pay for signs along the detour routes that show turnoffs toward the various businesses.
Puymon said the official detour route guides drivers to Melrose Street because it is an arterial. But he also expects local traffic may opt for shorter routes through residential neighborhoods, hence a business loop is expected off Portland Avenue.
The entire construction project is expected to be complete by late summer.
City updates will be provided online, along with detour routes. Posts on social media will include hashtags #OpenOnIsaacs and #IsaacsUpgrade. Those interested in receiving notifications via email can sign up for Public Works news at wallawallawa.gov/getnews.