Families are invited to gather at Pioneer Park for the city of Walla Walla’s annual in-person Arbor Day event Friday, April 30.
A presentation of the Arbor Day award, tree planting and unveiling of a new sculpture, will take place at 10 a.m. in the central circle at the park, 940 E. Alder St, city officials announced.
The tree limb appearing in many generations of Walla Walla family photos and a memory for many who climbed it as a kid steadily decayed. The city removed it in 2019 for safety reasons.
Segments of the limb were brought to the Walla Walla Foundry, where a replica was cast, according to a release.
“We want to thank the Anderson family and the Walla Walla Foundry for their generous donation,” said Andy Coleman, Parks and Recreation director in a release. “This unique project will ensure residents can continue to enjoy the limb for generations to come.”
Mark Anderson, who established the Foundry, had offered up the Foundry’s services and donated time and materials to cast a bronze sculpture of the famous branch. He died in 2019.
The bronze cast of the limb is being donated by Patty and the late Mark Anderson as a gift to the community, the release stated.
It will be unveiled as a new sculpture in the park in its original spot by the gazebo on the southern end.
A representative from the Walla Walla Foundry will speak at the event.
The city requires attendees to wear facial coverings and encourages 6 feet of distance between people from different households.