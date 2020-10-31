The city of Walla Walla will distribute $250,000 in Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act funding from the state Department of Commerce to 220 small local businesses, city officials announced Friday.
The grants are part of the city's second round of CARES funding through Commerce.
Although the grant amount is nowhere near the $1.8 million requested through applications from independent businesses, the city was able to designate smaller amounts to every eligible applicant.
Qualified businesses are those located within the city and have fewer than 50 employees, including sole proprietorships.
Grants range from $500-$3,500, city staff said.
For a complete list of recipients, visit: ubne.ws/grants.