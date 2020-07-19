Two candidates face off for the 16th Legislative District Position 1 state representative seat currently held by William “Bill” Jenkin, R-Prosser, who withdrew his current position to seek a seat as a state senator for his district.
Health care professional Frances Chvatal and businessman and farmer Mark Klicker, both Walla Walla natives, will compete for the job.
The position represents all of Walla Walla and Columbia counties plus a section of Benton and Franklin counties.
Chvatal runs as a Democrat and Klicker runs as a Republican, but both campaign on reaching across the aisle to find solutions in legislation.
Here are the candidates:
Frances ChvatalRaised on an irrigated farm in Touchet, Chvatal has been a resident in Walla Walla for most of her life.
When canvassing for local candidates in the past two elections, she kept hearing neighbors bring up health care among the issues most important to them in the election.
“I feel very comfortable and confident talking about health care and how we could perhaps work across the aisle to develop different strategies in terms of the cost of health care and the access of health care (including mental health),” she said of her 37 years as a nurse.
She said nurses listen, they identify a problem, they plan, they take action and then they evaluate the plan for effectiveness.
“In these extraordinary times, the legislators must be able to solve problems and make difficult decisions, but also to care for people, which is what I have done my entire life. I’d like to take that skill set to Olympia,” she said.
She said one of the most significant issues will be managing the health impacts of the pandemic and then dealing with the estimated $8 billion revenue shortfall.
As a state representative she said she would ask questions such as: What can we do from the state level to support county health departments in those efforts to mitigate the spread and test people? How can we support our health care system, hospitals, urban and rural hospitals, in caring for their communities’ problems?
Once the curve starts to flatten, there will need to be a serious look at state funding, she said.
When she was in clinical management, she had multiple high-risk, complex departments with multi-million dollar budgets and worked to balance those budgets, Chvatal said.
“I am very mindful of spending someone else’s money, and I don’t take that notion lightly,” she said.
Another key issue she believes is important to the community is public education, stating it needs to be amply funded.
She also said it is fundamental to provide high-quality broadband saturation and innovative technology available to all to provide health care services, educational services, business advancements in services and economic development.
Chvatal supports the plan that has been put out by the governor and the state Department of Health through the pandemic and commends Walla Walla County Department of Community Health for being responsive, helpful and informative.
There needs to be consistent, reliable communication, she said. There has been a variety of information that has been problematic.
“Any scientific-based plan needs to be communicated consistently, reliably, and over and over and over so that the people everywhere understand the problem we’re facing as well as how they can contribute, participate in the solution that we are all trying to achieve,” she said.
“People are more likely to be compliant if they understand the facts around the situation, and those facts need to be coming from our local, state, and federal governments in a reliable way.”
Mark KlickerKlicker is a native of Walla Walla whose family has been around since the 1800s.
His father’s side has farmed for 102 years, raising strawberries. He grew up raising them, as well as cattle, wheat and timber. He took over the cherry operation called ALPHA OMEGA KLICKER CHERRIES. He ran it until 2015 before selling.
He also worked for the Washington State Farm Bureau as a regional director. During this time, he provided leadership training with county farm bureaus and with policy development for which to lobby in Olympia and Washington, D.C.
With the bureau, he developed programs, including a statewide program called “HABITS OF A SUCCESSFUL FARM BUREAU.” According to his website, this program provided training for struggling county farm bureau chapters on how to become a more active and effective organization for members.
Another program was called “COUNTY EMPOWERMENT Bringing People Together,” which educated local governments on equal participation in state and national environmental laws.
“I was in Olympia once or twice every month for almost 17 years because that’s where the farm bureau office is, and so I would spend time (primarily in February) with the various legislators and members of the senate,” he said.
When taking into account the pandemic, he said his main goals are business recovery, creating tax incentives for businesses to continue to operate, and deregulate, primarily in business operation, farming practices and forestry.
“Because of the pandemic, we have to help these businesses that are still surviving, to continue to survive,” he said.
He said though we have to continue to be educated and understand personal protective equipment and keep people safe and healthy, we can’t shut down the government.
“We have to be able to open things up, and we need to open up in a hurry,” Klicker said.
Regarding recent pandemic-related budget shortfalls, he said tax money should be dedicated to necessary projects and education.
He said the key is to reach across the aisle to reach an understanding between urban and rural communities.
“I think there’s too much of a clash,” he said. “We have to be able to find some common ground. And that’s my goal. I’ve been able to do that when I have been on so many of these committees over all these years working with environmentalists, working with tribal interests working with government agencies and finding solutions.”
He said he participates in the safety precautions like wearing a mask and having gloves but believes the state government’s role is purely for education when it comes to a pandemic.
“I am a believer in keeping government out of our lives as much as possible,” he said.
Leave it up to the businesses, he said. For example, the Washington State Farm Bureau distributed thousands of gallons of disinfectant, masks, and personal protective equipment to their membership, the farmers and ranchers.
“All we have to do is be educated … turn us loose, we will take care of the problem. Just don’t hinder us because we can make it happen,” he said. “I am a believer in taking care of the people, the workforce… We have to have the tools to keep our people working, and I don’t think the governor gets it.”
“We’ve gotta continue to keep testing. We’ve gotta keep learning and being educated, but we can’t do it and lose our economy while were doing it.”