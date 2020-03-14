Because of Gov. Jay Inslee's decision Friday afternoon to limit all public event crowds to under 250 people, multiple area churches had to make last-minute changes in how they would proceed with weekend services. The following lists are not comprehensive and are only compiled of information that was able to be gathered online by Saturday afternoon.
The following churches have moved to online-only services:
- University Church
- Moment Church
- Life Church
- First Congregational Church
- Trinity Baptist Church
- Blue Mountain Community Church
- St. Paul's Episcopal Church
- Pioneer United Methodist Church
The following churches announced they would proceed with cautionary measures in place:
- The Refuge Church
- College Place Village Church
- College Place Presbyterian Church
- First Assembly of God
- Haven Fellowship
*The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints suspended all activities and services globally.
*The Catholic Diocese of Spokane, which oversees Walla Walla Catholic churches, said all members over 60 are not obligated to attend Mass and precautionary measures are in place during all services.
A number of other churches had either not posted online about plans or did not specify if they would be making changes.
If your church is not listed and you are making precautionary changes because of COVID-19, please email us at news@wwub.com with the email title "Church changes."