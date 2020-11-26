Christmas parade to bring holiday cheer to residents

ATHENA — While the COVID-19 pandemic has darkened many venues and events, a new light will shine here due to the limitations of 2020.
Lots of new lights, if things go according to plan.
The Athena Mainstreet Association is sponsoring its first “Winter Lights Parade” on Dec. 6, starting at 5 p.m., said President April Vorhauer-Flatt.
The organization, which promotes the town’s business community, was established in 2013.
Since then it has had some big accomplishments, such as buying the large Main Street building in 2017 that once housed Pendleton Grain Growers.
PGG shuttered its retail division in 2014, closing its stores in Pendleton, Hermiston, Athena and Milton-Freewater, before members decided to dissolve the farmers’ co-op entirely in 2016, the East Oregonian reported.
The structure in Athena has been renamed The Historic Stahl Building and is undergoing massive renovations for future use, Vorhauer-Flatt said.
“I’m also really proud of partnering with other organizations to do things for the town,” including absorbing the tasks of the now-disbanded Athena Chamber of Commerce, she said.
To support this kind of work, the association has traditionally hosted farmers’ markets and done other fundraisers.
This time of year, the all-volunteer crew sponsors the town’s annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony and a holiday bizarre, Vorhauer-Flatt noted.
All these traditions were crossed off by the challenges of 2020. On the surface it looks grim, but it also allowed creativity to blossom.
What about a parade, with as many as 20 floats and entries, that brings the lights of the season to the residents?
“A parade that travels throughout the town so families can stay home but still have some holiday spirit,” Vorhauer-Flatt said.
And raise some money to boot, through a $10 participation fee. The event will also be a competition under several categories, judged by former Athena Citizens of the Year.
Athena Mainstreet Association is seeking people and organizations who want to part of the traveling happiness, she said.
“This is a way to get involved. This is going to become a tradition for Athena.”
This year put at least one unexpected gift in Santa’s bag for the association, Vorhauer-Flatt pointed out.
“It allowed us to step back and catch up, to reassess. We can prioritize which events to keep.”
For more information call Vorhauer-Flatt at 541-969-4810.