MILTON-FREEWATER — Holiday helpers scurried around Fellowship Hall at the Milton Seventh-day Adventist Church on Monday morning, the day before Christmas Eve, to pack food into 440 boxes delivered to families in need.
By the end of the day, 220 families received two boxes each: One of dry goods such as rice, cereal, peanut butter and canned food and one with a chicken, milk, eggs, butter, sugar, bread rolls, oranges, apples, flour and other items.
This community effort was piloted by the Milton-Freewater Ministry Association and involved 11 churches, two elementary school canned-food drives, over 80 volunteers, 15 to 20 local businesses and members of the Milton-Freewater Kiwanis Club, Church Women United and the Milton-Freewater Rotary Club.
“We had so much food that we got to add another box for each family,” Steve Lyons, coordinator for the ministerial association, said.
The two elementary schools, Ferndale and Gib Olinger, held canned food drives for the event and competed to see which class would get the most cans, he said.
“Without the kids’ participation, we wouldn’t be able to pull this off,” Lyons said.
The tradition to pack boxes full of food and deliver them to families in need of help for the holiday’s has gone on for over two decades, Lyons said.
“I’ve been doing this for about 17 years now. I brought my nieces, nephews and grandchildren today. It can’t be Christmas until we do the food baskets,” Marsha McElrath, from Bethel Baptist Church, said.
It sparked a tradition in her family because McElrath, who works for the Milton-Freewater School District, wanted to see where the cans from the food drive ended up.
“It’s a way to share what we have,” she said.
Her daughter, Michaela, has been coming to the event every year since she was 2 years old.
Friends and memories have been made over the years by participating with her youth group. Michaela said they used to put the labels on the boxes with the address where the food should be delivered and sorted the food.
Kiwanis has donated hundreds of gallons of milk over the years through fundraising, Amber Clark, the president of the Milton-Freewater Kiwanis Club, said.
“It started because we were in a competition with the Rotary for who could donate the most pounds of food. Milk weighs the most … We beat them!” Debbie York, the secretary of the Milton-Freewater Kiwanis Club, said.
Those who receive the boxes at their doorsteps had to apply for them.
“Applications went out in English and Spanish. We worked to make sure everyone could be a part of the application process,” Tillie MakePeace, pastor at Wesley United Methodist Church, said.
Volunteers collected the applications and reviewed them for repetitiveness and legibility but did not want anyone to show federal income status, she said.
“There are lots of folks that feel vulnerable when you ask them … It’s an awkward question… We just hope you trust in the Lord,” MakePeace said.
They wanted to make sure everyone who needed food could get food, she said.
“If your son asks for a fish, do you give them a stone? If someone asks you for food, you feed them,” MakePeace said, referencing Matthew 7:9-10 in her own words.
In the middle of the service day, everyone from the participating local churches joined in prayer.
“It’s important to know that we may be 11 different churches and have 11 different theologies, but we do not have any differences in caring for our community. … The generosity is impressive in this community. This is just a snapshot,” MakePeace said.