A quick police response and escort to the nearest paramedics helped save a 1-year-old choking child this weekend, authorities announced.
Officers were called to a residence Saturday for a medical emergency and had to pepper spray the family's dog who was blocking them from entering the home, Walla Walla police reported.
When officers could not stop the child from choking, they escorted the child to the medic crew from the Walla Walla Fire Department, who loaded the child into the ambulance and drove to the hospital, the release stated.
While headed to the hospital, paramedics got the child breathing again. The child was airlifted to Spokane for further care and has been released and sent home.
On Sunday, officers visited the family to give them $250 from the Walla Walla Police Foundation, the release stated.