A group that advocates for children in the court child welfare system is seeking new members.

The Walla Walla and Columbia Counties Court Appointed Special Advocates Program will hold an open house Wednesday where people can learn about the program and how to join.

The informational night will begin at 5 p.m. at 455 W. Rose St. in Walla Walla.

The event is the first of two such nights with a second scheduled for July 30 at the same time and location.

According to Zachary Meyer, CASA program director, CASA is a volunteer-powered network whose members are committed to advocate for children in the child welfare system to help them find a safe, permanent home.

In a release, Meyer said there are currently more than 70 children in the community “who do not have a committed CASA volunteer to advocate for their best interests and make that critical difference. To learn more about how you can make a difference for these children, attend our upcoming informational night.”

Information on the CASA program and how to volunteer is also available by calling 524-2807 or emailing casainfo@co.walla-walla.wa.us.