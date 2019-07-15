A Walla Walla boy who pleaded not guilty to two counts of first-degree attempted murder earlier this month was also charged Friday with five counts each of first- and second-degree viewing depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct.
The 15-year-old pleaded not guilty July 5 to allegedly plotting to kill his mother and sister and was deemed competent to stand trial in court after being mentally evaluated by a Department of Social and Health Services doctor.
The 10 child pornography charges were based on alleged crimes between Jan. 1 and April 30, records stated.
In the attempted murder case, the youth was accused of forming an intricate plan to kill his family members, which included gathering various explosive materials and journaling about how he would carry out the acts and then flee to Los Angeles or elsewhere, according to court documents.
Police said they found several knives and a baseball bat in his bedroom, records stated.
His pretrial date for the first case was scheduled for July 19. His first appearance and arraignment for the new charges were added to that day. He is in custody at the Walla Walla Juvenile Justice Center.