Yvonne Strader, chief nursing officer for Providence St. Mary Medical Center, will serve another term on the Washington State Department of Health Nursing Care Quality Assurance Commission.

Strader, a registered nurse, was reappointed to the commission after her first one-year term by Gov. Jay Inslee.

Her new term extends to June 30, 2023, Providence said in its announcement.

The commission’s 15 members regulate the quality of nursing by enforcing licensing, setting standards of practice and establishing the methods that nurses use to maintain their competencies in the fast-paced environment of health care, Providence detailed. The commission also investigates complaints against nurses.

Strader has been with Providence Health and Services since 2000. Before becoming the chief nursing officer at St. Mary, she worked as the director of quality and case management for Providence in Yakima and Toppenish. A registered nurse for more than 25 years, she has also been manager of patient safety and director of medical staff services and quality at Providence Everett Medical Center and the director of quality and risk management at Providence St. Mary.