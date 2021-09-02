For many, it’s been two years of relative silence. No crowds, no events, no parties, not a lot of excitement to shake things up. The Walla Walla Fair & Frontier Days was a sensational opportunity to break that silence.
And as the members of Chicago, rock stars that helped define a generation and who have defied the decades, walked out onto the mainstage Wednesday night, Sept. 1, that silence was shattered. In unison, 4,908 people, many from Walla Walla and many more from further afield, broke into a cheer that could be heard inside buildings a mile away.
“After this last year and a half of not seeing anybody or playing for anybody, we’re thrilled to be playing for you guys tonight,” said founding member, singer, songwriter and pianist Robert Lamm.
The crowd’s response, a whistling roar, shook the ground beneath their seats.
“This is my era right here,” said Tara Maiuri, not long after rushing to the front stage to try to snag a Chicago T-shirt. Though Maiuri, a lifelong local of Walla Walla, didn’t manage to snag a new shirt, it was OK: she was already wearing one of her own.
For Sharlene and Jim Roe, Wednesday was an opportunity to listen to all of their favorite Chicago hits. While the band has been prolific over the decades, with a discography including five No. 1 albums and 21 top-10 singles, the Roes were primed and ready to rock out to their favorites from Chicago’s eponymous album, “Chicago,” like “25 or 6 to 4.”
“I remember playing those songs over and over again when I was young,” Sharlene Roe said.
For Sharlene Roe, who has lived in Walla Walla her entire life, this was her first outing in six months after becoming critically ill six months ago.
“I’m still on oxygen,” she said, gesturing to the tank propped up next to her. “But we got to come out to the concert. I’m still worried about COVID, but it feels really good to be able to come out and be with other people.”
Both of the Roes were wearing masks, but most of their fellow concertgoers did not.
“It’s kind of bittersweet,” added Jim Roe, who moved from Phoenix, Arizona, to Walla Walla 35 years ago, around the time that he and Sharlene Roe got married.
“It’s nice to go out and about, but with this delta variant going around — we have family where all but one were vaccinated, and all of them came down with COVID and got pretty sick,” he said, adding that he hoped the mild wind making its way through the outdoor arena would help reduce the chance of coronavirus spreading.
The biggest fan
While it is possible that there were bigger Chicago fans in the crowd last night, it is doubtful that there was a more dedicated, loyal fan of concerts at the Walla Walla fair than Rachel Scott, who was seated front and center just a few feet away from the stage. Without fail, Scott has sat at the center of the front row at every last concert at the fair’s mainstage for the last 20 years.
Scott, like many in attendance Wednesday, was born and raised in Walla Walla and has been attending the county fair her entire life. She was active in 4-H as a kid, and performed in the Walla Walla High School band, which was expected at the time to dress up in wool suits back in the 80s and perform at the fair for three nights.
Around two decades ago, she and a friend caught wind that country musicians Sammy Kershaw and Cledus T. Judd were going to perform at the fair. They managed to secure tickets near the front and a bit to the side.
It was a good show, but Scott knew how it could have been better. The next year, the night before tickets went on sale, she camped out in front of the fairgrounds offices in her car, guaranteeing she would get the first pick at seating — front and center. She continued doing this year after year, carving out a tradition that has lasted decades.
“Now what I do is, I put my chair out in front of the office, go home, sleep, come back at 6 a.m.,” Scott said with a laugh. “I’m not a spring chicken anymore. I’m older and a lot wiser.”
Scott, a dedicated volunteer who runs in Relay for Life and has worked as a crewmember during the annual Balloon Stampede since she was 15, soon began to give back to the Walla Walla fair as well. Since 2005, she’s volunteered in a number of roles, as a clerk in the baked goods competition, a supervisor for the kids tractor maze, milking cows or whatever else she can do to give back.
For Scott’s entire life, the spectacle of the fair, concert, rodeo and derby are only surpassed by the community she feels when she’s there, seeing “fair friends” she hasn’t talked to all year. The pandemic — the one and only year where Scott couldn’t get a front row ticket, because the concert was canceled — was a huge blow.
“Depression kicked in really bad,” she acknowledged. “It was horrible.”
There were some concerns that, with COVID-19 continuing to grip the country in general and Walla Walla County in particular, that the 2021 county fair would be canceled just as readily as the previous years’. But, in the end, the event went forward.
“I love it,” Scott said, beaming.
Scott grew up listening to country, and has often enjoyed the acts the fair has booked in that genre. LoCash, previously referred to as LoCash Cowboys, was a particular favorite. But she also loves blasting Guns n’ Roses in her car, and was overjoyed to see Chicago live.
“A lot of people aren’t happy because it’s not country,” Scott said. “But, you know, I grew up listening to them, I want to support them and I also want to support the fair.”
Biggest show in years
If some community members expressed dissatisfaction that this year’s big concert wasn’t a country act, they were clearly outvoted. Nearly 5,000 people attended Wednesday’s Chicago concert, compared with closer to 3,000 in 2019 and 2018, fair manager Greg Lybeck said.
All in all, the concert brought in around $199,000 in revenue, and cost an estimated $165,000 to put together.
It was a technically difficult show to put on, with Chicago expecting production to meet their exacting specifications, Lybeck said, requiring a huge amount of labor and a flurry of effort backstage to put everything together. But once the crowds poured in and greeted one of the biggest music groups of the 20th century, it was clear that the effort was worth it.
“It seemed like, by everybody, it was well known that it was the best concert that they had seen there,” Lybeck said.