BURBANK — Charbonneau Park is closed this week as crews repair the boat ramp on the south bank of the Snake River.
Through Friday, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Tri-Rivers Natural Resources workers will have the Ice Harbor Pool powered to a minimum level to allow the work to be done safely.
Frequent continued public use has impacted “the middle of the ramp and made a mound,” David Mcdermott, natural resources manager with the Corps, said in a release. “It’s become hazardous to boaters, so we will be replacing it with something stronger.”
The mesh block mat there will be replaced with concrete slabs.
Visitors seeking boat-launching facilities are encouraged to consider other nearby locations:
- North Shore Recreation Area is located on Snake River Mile 9.7, on the north riverbank.
- South Shore Recreation Area is located on Snake River Mile 9, on the south riverbank.
For more information about this maintenance project or other nearby recreation opportunities, contact the Tri-Rivers Natural Resource Management Office, 509-547-2048.