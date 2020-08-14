Walla Walla Police Chief Scott Bieber denounced racism and declared a commitment to a series of changes in his department Thursday during a culminating town hall meeting on police practices, race and a path to a healthy community culture.
The department, he said, is banning the use of the lateral vascular neck restraint by officers, a technique that uses pressure on the carotid artery to render a person unconscious. He said the department will acquire no further military surplus equipment and will continue to discuss and research the potential purchase of dash and body cams.
The steps are just a few of the short-, mid-, and long-term plans for the department as it joins others across the country in an examination of best practices fueled by a nationwide racial crisis that has brought scrutiny from citizens.
Bieber’s update was presented in an hour-and-a-half-long special meeting hosted by Walla Walla City Council via Zoom and streamed live on social media. The third in a three-meeting series that started July 9, it was a chance to hear from elected leaders after initial meetings focused on staff presentations and public comment, respectively.
By 7 p.m. it had drawn an audience of more than 100 via Zoom, telephone and Facebook.
Criticism of the department partly centered on the memorial tattoo of Walla Walla officer Nat Small that, in part, depicted a double S lightning bolt symbol from his service as a U.S. Marine Corps Scout Sniper that is also commonly identified as a symbol of Naziism.
Resulting turmoil from it, including protests, was one spark plug for the town hall meetings. Small has eliminated that portion of the tattoo, Bieber said, “demonstrating once again his commitment to our community and his honorable character.”
“The further development of public trust within every segment of our population is important to me and all of us at the Walla Walla Police Department,” Bieber read from a prepared statement. “We are fortunate to have a broad base of support throughout the community, but that certainly doesn’t mean we can’t improve and develop even greater public trust and support.”
Guidance from a Chief’s Advisory Committee, a group assembled after the department removed its social media account, has been so successful that Council members Thursday suggested making it permanent and with more transparency. That includes implementation of a formal process to participate and publication of agendas and minutes.
Bieber made no mention of reinstating the department’s social media pages. He said an app is in the works to disseminate information on the agency’s behalf.
Law enforcement will continue to put information out through the city’s social media platforms and possibly use the Emergency Management Citizen Alert system to notify the community of emergencies.
Other proposals: strengthen relationships with social service agencies; seek funding for implicit bias training and reach out to the Anti-Defamation League for free local training; continue to work, through a grant, with Comprehensive Mental Health and pair a social worker with an officer on mental health calls.
He also said work will continue to explore opportunities for differential call response — meaning when authorities send someone trained in mental health to a suicidal subject on non-violent mental health crisis call rather than a police officer.
The efforts were lauded by Council members, several of whom said they support continuing the town hall discussions down the road.
“Let this become almost the norm,” Councilwoman Yazmin Bahena said of the open dialogue.
The ongoing discussions would allow a platform to continue working on some aspects that are not as easily resolved, including a tattoo policy and potential funding for police cameras.
Tattoo policy
During the first town hall, City Attorney Tim Donaldson said a tattoo policy could conflict with free speech.
The current policy requires officers never show their tattoos on duty if they are deemed offensive. Still, no authority could be found for public employers to regulate employee tattoos when staff members were off duty.
Public employers can regulate speech “to the extent necessary to promote the efficiency of public services that it provides,” Donaldson said in the first town hall.
On Thursday, Councilman Riley Clubb said he wants to continue exploring the idea.
“My concern is that while a legal perspective is extremely valuable, it’s not the only perspective that I think we ought to consider,” Clubb said.
He described a hypothetical hate-filled tattoo.
“People who bear these tattoos do not deserve the privilege of serving as a police officer or firefighter or a teacher or any other public employee or office,” Clubb said.
“Asking the public to put their trust and faith into the hands of a police officer or a city administrator or anyone else employed by the city who bears a tattoo, covered or not, with such a despicable message is so clearly wrong.”
A policy should prohibit hiring any city employee who bears a tattoo deemed racist, sexist or discriminatory or affiliated with a group sending those messages, he said.
Later in the meeting Councilman Ted Koehler also voiced support for a more well-defined tattoo policy, an idea Councilman Myron Huie said is worth discussing at a future work session.
A stronger statement could also be incorporated into the city’s stated values on equity.
Defunding concept
Many residents of Walla Walla have asked for portions of funding in the police department’s budget to move toward more community services and agencies more specifically trained for certain calls.
The biennium budget decision is coming up, and the Council and mayor encourage community participation when looking at and making decisions on where to allocate city funds.
Koehler said he had many interactions with police officers many times for differential calls in his position at Blue Mountain Action Council. He said he is always grateful for the police presence.
He said he believes the city should be looking into methods to include community partnerships and agencies vested in neighborhoods, mental health and drug addiction.
Council member Susan Nakonieczny said the police department is not out of control and has constant supervision and training well beyond the requirements.
“This is just too small of a department, and a community. People know each other too well to get away with something unsavory,” she said.
“Few people realize how busy the Walla Walla PD actually is or how many calls are social and mental health-oriented,” she said. “Social and mental health has evolved into a huge need in the past five years and is now complicated with our current isolation from social activities. I really don’t think that cutting funds is the answer.”
Huie listed research on the history of crime and staffing in Walla Walla and concluded that adding staff to the police department after high crime activity in 2015 led to dramatically lower crime rates.
“To defund the police department would be to watch a sad crime history repeat itself,” he said.
He also mentioned a petition in support of the police department, with 650 signatures so far.
Statues
City Manager Nabiel Shawa said in his presentation, around the local petitions and conversations asking city leaders to take down, move or keep the Columbus and Marcus Whitman statues, the city’s arts commission is reviewing and discussing options for a recommendation to Council for late September to early October.
He said the city could only speak to the Marcus Whitman statue which is owned by the city and not the Columbus statue owned by Walla Walla County.
The city will hold a public forum to gather input from residents and invite participation from the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation.
Koehler said he supports the city engaging in a community discussion of values for deciding placement, historical relevance and possibly to create a metric for public art.