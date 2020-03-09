Census kick-off party Thursday

The Blue Mountain Complete Count Committee, which facilitates the 2020 U.S. census, will gather to kick off the census on Thursday from 7:45-9 a.m. at the Walla Walla Airport.
The census portal to submit survey responses will go live on that day.
Coffee and pastries will be offered, and census preparation updates will be given by Juan Sanchez and Cindy Widmer, the lead local coordinators of the 2020 census.
U.S. Census Bureau Group Count and response system updates will be presented by Licett Garbe Figueroa, a U.S. Census Bureau Eastern Washington Regional Partnership Specialist.