Former Walla Wallan Sarah Jameson and Shannen Ney, both of of Moscow, Idaho, wed on Oct. 17, 2020, at the Viola (Idaho) Community Center. Pastor Nate Anglen officiated. A reception followed in the community center.
The daughter of Kirk and Lori Jameson of Walla Walla, Sarah graduated in 2014 from Walla Walla High School and in 2018 from the University of Nevada-Reno. She is a water collection operator with the city of Moscow.
Shannen graduated in 2018 from Genesee (Idaho) High School and is studying agricultural systems management at the University of Idaho in Moscow. He is a farmhand at Esser Farms, Moscow. His parents are Duane and Marni Ney of Troy, Idaho.
Samantha Nichols was the bride’s honor attendant. Other attendants included Lisa Mosher, Ruthanna Hoots, Emily Capal and Emily Greco and the groom’s sister, Shyloh Bauman.
The groom was attended by Elijah Bouma, with Tyler Martin, Caleb Joslin and Kevin Grey, and Shannen’s brothers, Shayden and Shadd Ney.
Flower bearers were Blessing and Brynlie Bauman, nieces of the groom, and Shandie Ney, sister of the groom.
The groom’s nephew, Bailey Bauman, served as ring bearer.
The newlyweds honeymooned at Yellowstone National Park.