Sean Parsons and Fiona Dai Min wed on Jan. 4, 2020, at Central Christian Church. The Revs. Andrew and Heather Robinson officiated.
The son of Lynn and Collie Parsons of Walla Walla, Sean graduated in 2006 from Walla Walla High School and in 2010 from Washington State University.
Esther, Fiona’s former pastor, escorted her down the aisle. Fiona’s parents are Dai Pingan and Tan Zhongyun of Chongqing, China. She completed her education in China in 2005.
The wedding party included best man Carl Robanske, attendants Reidar Sundmyhr, the groom’s brother Tom Parsons and Joe Leahy; Esther as maid of honor and Liya as attendant.
Abi Robinson and Ada Means were flower bearers and Archer Means was ring bearer.
The couple’s reception was in the Walla Walla Fairgrounds Pavillion. They honeymooned on the Oregon Coast for a week and reside in Walla Walla.