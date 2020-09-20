Heather Rutherford and Reed Eisenhauer wed on Aug. 11, 2020, at San Francisco City Hall and “honeymoved” to Walla Walla. Deputy County Clerk Fallon Lim officiated at their ceremony.
Heather graduated in 2005 from Kiona-Benton City High School and in 2011 from the University of Colorado and is a student in the Walla Walla Community College Enology and Viticulture program with projected graduation in 2022. She is a wine sales representative at Burke Wine and an intern at Rotie Cellars. She is the daughter of Cindi and John Rutherford of Benton City.
Reed graduated in 2007 from Mira Costa High School, in 2011 from the University of Colorado and in 2021 from the American College of Financial Services. He is a financial advisor with Northwestern Mutual. His parents are Dayle and Reed Eisenhauer of Manhattan Beach, California
Honor attendants were Dana Eisenhauer and Matthew Rutherford. Other attendants were William Rutherford and Peter Rutherford.