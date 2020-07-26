Former Walla Walla resident Janelle Hartford and Jaden VanEckhout, both of of Bismarck, North Dakota, wed on May 23, 2020, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Walla Walla.
The Rev. Patrick Kerst of Saint Thomas Moore Catholic Parish in Spokane officiated.
The daughter of Jim and Sherry Hartford of College Place, Janelle graduated in 2012 from Walla Walla High School and Walla Walla Community College and in 2015 from the University of Mary in Bismarck.
Jaden’s parents are Dale and Carol VanEckhout of Bismarck. He graduated in 2011 from St. Mary’s High School and in 2014 from North Dakota State University.
The newlyweds live in Bismarck where Jaden is a senior software engineer and Janelle is on the customer experience team at CoScheule, a marketing management software company.