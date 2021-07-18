Trista Conklin of College Place and Charles Park of Walla Walla wed on June 19, 2021, in the back yard at the Pasco home of the bride's parents, Dave and Jean Conklin.
The Rev. Scott Mans officiated. A reception was held at the Conklin home.
Trista graduated in 1991 from Hermiston High School and in 2009 from Walla Walla Community College. She is an office assistant at The Place.
Charles graduated in 2004 from Prairie High School in Brush Prairie, Washington, and in 2013 from ITT Technical Institute in Portland.
A U.S. Army veteran from 2008-2009, including during Operation Iraqi Freedom, he is a designer drafter with Key Technology. His parents are Charles Park of Gresham, Oregon, and Jill Park of Ashland, Maine.
The couple's honor attendants and ring bearers were Tim A. Kerns, her cousin, and Ken Cowden.
The couple honeymooned in Lincoln City, Oregon, and live in College Place.