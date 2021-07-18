Former Walla Walla resident Julia Cochran and Daniel Rossano, both of Edmonds, Washington, wed on June 19, 2021, at Wine Valley Golf Club in Walla Walla. Heather Van Epps officiated. A reception was held at The Pavillion.
Julia graduated in 2005 from Walla Walla High School and in 2010 from Western Washington University in Bellingham. She is a senior research associate with Seagen, Inc. She is the daughter of Edward and Laurie Cochran of Walla Walla.
Daniel graduated in 2005 from Rockville (Connecticut) High School and in 2010 from University of Connecticut in Storrs.
He is a senior commercial data analyst with Seagen Inc. He is the son of Roland Rossano of Marysville, Washington, and Nancy Crommett of Debary, Florida.
The bride's honor attendant was brother Gavin Cochran. The groom's sister, Lindsay Rossano, was his honor attendant.
The couple's honeymoon is set for fall in Hawaii.